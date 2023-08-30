Judge Rejects Trump’s Comparison to “Scottsboro Boys” in Trial Delay Request

Washington(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s attempt to delay his trial for federal election subversion by citing the infamous “Scottsboro Boys” cases of 1931 was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday. The judge criticized Trump’s lawyers for making a “profoundly different” comparison between the two cases.

The Scottsboro Boys case involved nine young black men who were falsely accused of raping two white women on a train in Alabama. They were subjected to swift trials that resulted in death sentences, which were later overturned. Trump’s defense argued that the promptness of the trials in the Scottsboro case denied the defendants their right to sufficient time for defense.

However, Judge Chutkan quickly dismissed the comparison, highlighting the vast differences between the cases. She pointed out that the Scottsboro Boys case involved extreme racial injustice and a clear denial of due process, while the Trump case centers around his efforts to retain power after the 2020 election.

Legal experts outside the courtroom criticized Trump’s lawyers for their ill-advised comparison. Retired California Superior Court Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell called it “staggeringly stupid” and noted that it could alienate Judge Chutkan, who is a black female.

Trump’s lawyers did not mention the Supreme Court case during Monday’s hearing, but they used it in their brief to argue for a delayed trial. However, Judge Chutkan emphasized that Trump has competent and experienced lawyers who are capable of preparing for the trial. She also highlighted that Trump has the necessary resources to review the evidence efficiently.

Trump is facing four counts in his case, including conspiring to defraud the United States and obstructing an official proceeding. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorney, John Lauro, acknowledged the ruling but expressed concern about providing adequate representation to a client facing felony charges.

The Supreme Court case mentioned in Trump’s brief is one of two related to the Scottsboro Boys rape cases. The trials led to the landmark 1932 Supreme Court decision in Powell v. Alabama, which established the defendants’ right to competent counsel. Another case, Norris v. Alabama in 1935, paved the way for racially diverse juries.

In conclusion, Judge Chutkan made it clear that there is no comparison between the Scottsboro Boys case and the Trump case. She stated that Trump’s trial will proceed three years, one month, and 27 days after the events of January 6, 2021. Trump’s legal team has outlined other legal avenues to influence the trial date.

