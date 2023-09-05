Judge Rejects Walt Disney Lawsuit Against Governor Ron DeSantis for Failure to Comply with Local Rules

FOR FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH LOCAL RULES

RR | Miami | September 5, 2023 Leave a comment

RELATED TOPICS: Allen Winsor, Disney, Central Florida Tourism Supervisory District, Miami, Ron DeSantis

A judge rejected the lawsuit filed by Walt Disney Corp., for abuse of power by Governor Ron DeSantis. The judge justified the decision because the entertainment company did not comply with local rules.

Disney apparently did not present the certificate of compliance of the attorney conference (Local Rule 7.1(C)) so the motion was denied, since it requires said certificate to confirm compliance with attorney conference with Rule 7.1(B), as explained by the federal district judge Allen Winsor, as collected by Travel Pulse.

Likewise, the judge pointed out that the plaintiff will be able to resubmit the motion with modifications that he will have to consult with the defendants and comply with the Local Rules, which Disney will probably not do.

As reported by REPORTUR.us, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, charged Disney for allegedly funneling the millions of dollars in passes and discounts the district ended up paying out to employees. (DeSantis accuses Disney of favoring its employees with public money.)

The board filed the complaint with the state Inspector General, noting that about $2.5 million was awarded last year in employee discounts and passes, money that was ultimately funneled back to Disney, while the district paid the invoice, affirms the prosecution, according to Diario las Américas.

It remains to be seen how Disney will respond to the judge’s decision and whether they will choose to resubmit the motion. The implications of this lawsuit and the allegations made by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board against the entertainment giant are a cause for concern in the tourism industry.

As the story develops, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on any new developments or statements from Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney Corp.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

