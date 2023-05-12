Judge sanctioned the mayor of Valledupar for invasions in Sabana I property

The mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro Gonzalez, He was sanctioned with five days of arrest and three current minimum monthly wages for non-compliance with judgment T-946 of 2011 of the Constitutional Court, which ordered the eviction of the invaders and the relocation of the displaced persons from the Sabana I property, located to the northwest of the city.

The penalty was imposed by Fifth Civil Circuit Court when ruling on an incident of contempt promoted by the lawyer Evaristo Rafael Rodríguez Felizzolaon behalf of Mauricio Pimienta Naranjo, owner of the invaded property.

orange pepper He has been waiting 11 years for the authorities to evict the Sabana I land, where the invasions Los Guasimales, Altos de Pimienta, Brisas de la Popa and Bello Horizonte II are based.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

The Municipal Mayor’s Office, before the sanction, informed the judicial office through its legal advisor Javier Enrique Montero that it has made progress in some activities to materialize what was ordered by the high court.

Among the actions is the delivery of houses from the El Porvenir Urbanization to some displaced people from the Sabanas I property.

“It maintains that, in summary, to date 556 discriminated homes have been delivered as follows: 226 homes delivered before the acts of vandalism and 330 homes delivered after the eviction proceeding, as well as to date 202 homes are pending delivery and 171 homes are permanently invaded”, reads the ruling of the Fifth Civil Court of the Circuit.

Similarly, the Municipal Administration explained that with the support of Fonvisocial subscribed with the holders of the lots of the lands of Sabana I an act of commitment through which the occupants agree to the voluntary surrender of the invaded lots, but which they have had problems to restore.

THE JUDGE

However, the Fifth Civil Court considered that the measures have been insufficient for the protection of citizen rights and compliance with what is ordered by justice.

“Although it is true that the order issued is complex, given that it required a significant period of time, and for the planning of administrative actions and the bankruptcy of different authorities, it is no less so that the period granted for its compliance has been excessive. , since since the guardianship sentence was issued on December 16, 2011 to date, more than eleven (11) years have elapsed, a time that corresponds to the current mayor 3 years counted from January 1, 2020 that took office,” considered the court in charge of Danith Cecilia Bolívar Ochoa.

So things, concluded that the performance of the president is negligent and omission before the order delivered by the court.