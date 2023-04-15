Judge sent to prison a subject who shot his ex-partner’s head in Trinidad

After the hearing to impute the charges and the seizure measure, a judge sent Gerardo Enrique Restrepo Montero, 33, to prison, who shot his ex-partner Bertha Yaneth Bereño in the face, in events that occurred on February 19, 2023.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of attempted aggravated femicide, which was not accepted by Restrepo Montero, thanks to the probative material presented at the hearing, the judge determined to send him to prison.

On the day of the events, the alleged aggressor, after shooting against the humanity of Bertha Yaneth, shot himself with the traumatic weapon; both were hospitalized; while the woman was left with serious consequences, the subject managed to recover and will now face trial from his place of confinement.

