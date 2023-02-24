At the request of the Attorney General’s Office, 41-year-old Ronal Augusto Jarro Herreño, alias Camilo, an alleged member of the Golfo Clan, was sent to jail, who would be responsible for committing various crimes against the population of neighboring municipalities between Meta and southern Mexico. Casanare, since 2022.

According to an investigation and a citizen complaint, the defendant, together with three other people, apparently demanded extortion payments from the merchants, controlled micro-trafficking and would be in charge of committing selective homicides in the area. Also read: Captured two alleged leaders of the Clan del Golfo in Casanare

Alias ​​Camilo was captured in flagrante delicto by CTI servers of the Prosecutor’s Office with the support of the National Army, this February 18, on a public road in the Murujuy ​​village of the municipality of Puerto Gaitán (Meta), when he was carrying a firearm with its ammunition respective.

Subsequently, search procedures were carried out at the man’s home, who lived in the same sector, where another firearm and communications equipment were found.

The detainee was presented before a court with a guarantee control function where the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of concert for aggravated crime and manufacturing trafficking and possession of weapons of personal defense fire, which were not accepted. Source: Attorney General’s Office

