In the Tenerife neighborhood, uniformed members of the Metropolitan Police enforced the current arrest warrant against Duglas Javier Jaramillo Ramírez, 21 years old, resident of that sector.

It is noteworthy that this man is required for the crime of intrafamily violence and records different notes as indicated for the crimes of intrafamily violence, Illegal Carrying of Firearms, as well as for Qualified and Aggravated Theft.

The captured man was made available to the requesting authority for the crime in question, where a guarantee control judge determined to send him with an insurance measure to his place of residence.