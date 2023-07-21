Judge Sets May 2024 Trial Date for Former President Trump as GOP Primaries Heat Up

Trial of Former President Trump Delayed to May 2024 Due to “Voluminous” Evidence, Judge Rules

May 5, 2023

Washington D.C. – Former President Donald Trump’s trial, which was initially set to begin in December this year, has been delayed to May 2024 by Judge Aileen Cannon. The trial pertains to the discovery of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

In rejecting the Trump legal team’s request for an indefinite delay, Judge Cannon acknowledged the complexity of the case and agreed that a trial held too soon after the prosecutors’ requested date would not allow for a fair trial.

“The government’s proposed schedule is uncharacteristically fast and inconsistent in ensuring a fair trial,” wrote Judge Cannon, highlighting her decision to delay the trial.

The defense attorneys argued that the vast amount of evidence, including classified information, required significant time for analysis before proceeding to trial. Judge Cannon concurred, stating that the evidence was “voluminous.”

“The Court finds that the interests of justice served by this continuation outweigh the best interest of the public and defendants in a speedy trial,” Judge Cannon stated.

The delay in the start of the trial now presents an interesting twist in the midst of the Republican Party’s primary process. Donald Trump is currently the frontrunner for the party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

If the May 2024 trial date remains, it will closely follow a separate trial in New York where Trump faces numerous state charges related to falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actress.

Reports suggest that Trump may face additional trials next year. He recently revealed receiving a letter informing him of a separate Justice Department investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In parallel, prosecutors in Georgia are expected to announce indictment decisions in the coming weeks regarding their investigation into Trump and his allies’ alleged attempts to subvert the voting process in the state.

The announcement of a new investigation targeting Trump has raised speculation of a strategic move to garner support for his campaign.

As the trial of the former president looms, May 2024 will undoubtedly be a critical time for Republicans, who will be deciding their nominee for the upcoming presidential race while also witnessing the legal battle unfold involving their key frontrunner.

