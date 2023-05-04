Judge stopped applying informal preventive detention: “Jail must be the exception”

He has just left a small colloquium in the south of Mexico City and the lawyers are constantly approaching Eduardo Osorio: they greet him, thank him, give him books with dedications. Protected by three bodyguards, the federal judge has become a recognized figure, a kind of free verse scolded by some of his colleagues but celebrated in the human rights union. Osorio (Villahermosa, Tabasco, 44 ​​years old) adopted a controversial decision in 2021 that was unprecedented: he stopped applying the unofficial preventive detention for going against international standards. Since then, the judge, a staunch defender of the presumption of innocence, has taken other measures so that the defendants appear at their trials, but does not automatically send them to jail. The effectiveness, he assures, is 95%. Now, the last two sentences that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has issued against Mexico prove him right. He trusts that soon more and more judges will take this position, highly criticized by the Prosecutor’s Offices and the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Everything changes when the defendant is considered innocent until proven otherwise at trial. And not inverted. It revolutionizes the bases to think that the accused person recently placed before the judge is not guilty of anything at the moment. In Mexico, 40% of prisoners have not received a sentence, this means that more than 92,000 people are in jail without anyone having proven that they committed a crime. An extraordinary figure that has triggered international alarms. Many of these people were placed behind bars with the so-called informal preventive detention.

This legal figure, which is included in article 19 of the Mexican Constitution, allows those accused of a series of 16 crimes —ranging from homicide to home robbery— to be automatically sent to prison, that is, without the judges apparently being able to decide another option. It is an early sentence that imprisons thousands of people in the country for years. There is no other country in Latin America that has a similar operation.

The flagrant case of Daniel García and Reyes Alpízar, who spent 17 years in prison without having received a sentence, has led the Inter-American Court this month to condemn Mexico and force the State to change its Constitution to eliminate informal preventive detention. In addition, the international court has called on all judges in the country to stop applying it. But long before this, a lone figure had decided to step forward.

Eduardo Osorio has been a judge since 2016. He began by inaugurating the Villahermosa Federal Justice Center and was a criminal judge for three years. “During that time I never failed to apply the informal pretrial detention,” he admits. Later he was an amparo judge — “due to the needs of the service, in the judiciary one is like a soldier” — and then they ordered him to open a commercial court. “I returned to the penal system in August 2021. So I did not feel like a judge on the issue of informal preventive detention, because I knew that it was a measure that violated rights, I knew that it was wrong, that there were mandatory precedents from the Inter-American Court —although not against Mexico—, but I couldn’t apply them,” he recalls.

To explain this imposition, we must go back to 2011, when the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) approved the so-called contradiction of thesis 293/2011: “When the Constitution has an express restriction on the exercise of human rights, it must be comply with what is indicated by the constitutional norm”. This resolution means, in practice, that the Constitution is above international treaties. So, for example, the American Convention considers that informal preventive detention violates human rights, but since it is included in the Constitution, it must be applied. One afternoon in 2021 Osorio decides to do another interpretation.

“I was convinced that we had been reading it incorrectly, because its argument could well lead us to consider that the restrictions referred to in the thesis contradiction are those of Article 29 of the Constitution: only when the President of the Republic with the approval of Congress determines to suspend human rights or guarantees in national territory. And I said, well, the president has not restricted the presumption of innocence or personal freedom, ”he explains. “I want to be very clear: it is not that there are no constitutional restrictions, yes there are, but the restrictions referred to in the contradiction of thesis 293 are those of article 29, I think.”

Informal pretrial detention is a great ally of the Prosecutor’s Offices, since it allows them to investigate cases while the defendants are in prison. In addition, since it is automatic, they do not have to prove anything for it to be applied. Except for those who were with Judge Osorio. “The Prosecutor’s Office was upset, because the general position was that what I was doing was not right. I was the only judge who was doing it that way, so I was probably seeing it wrongly, and the Prosecutor’s Office challenged all my decisions. But fortunately, the appeal magistrate Salvador Fernández León confirmed all of them: he maintained that the informal pretrial detention was unconventional and that the contradiction of thesis 293 was not an obstacle. This validated my legal position and I continued to act in this way ”. Osorio assures that since November 2021 in each and every one of the cases he has refused to apply it.

19 people regain freedom

A year later, the judge had to leave Tabasco due to the threats he had received and for which he lives with 24-hour security. He was sent to Querétaro. The first sentence against Mexico from the Inter-American Court came out there: the Tzompaxtle Tecpile case. After this resolution, Osorio made an ex officio appeal to all cases in which unofficial preventive detention was applied. In total, he had 20.

In all of them, he lifted the informal preventive detention and gave the Prosecutor’s Office space to argue what danger the defendants posed to the judicial process. Normally three risks are considered: the escape of the defendant, the destruction of evidence or that it poses a threat to the victim or society. Based on these risks, a precautionary measure is imposed. In Mexico, 13 measures are contemplated, the most serious is justified preventive detention. “Pretrial detention must be exceptional, what is exceptional? In 5% or 10% of cases? No. That exceptionality must be to such a degree that when a judge imposes prison he must appear on the news. When the opposite is that a judge who does not put the prison on appears on the news, ”says Osorio.

In his 20 cases, Osorio imposed a periodic appearance at the hearings on all but one. “This imprisonment was justified by the prosecution only with respect to one person, who had a history of previous convictions and certain circumstances that demonstrated such a risk that he could not protect any other measure other than imprisonment,” he explains. To the others, as he had been doing since 2021, he only imposed them to present themselves and sign.

“In matters of arms or drugs, I have imposed, for example, the periodic presentation, that you register your signature every 15 days or every month. And I explain to them that this is for them to go before an authority to say that they are present and are not going to evade. I have even had people prosecuted for kidnapping, where if there is a demonstration of responsibility, the expectation of punishment would be very high, who attend their process, sign, and go to the hearings. So the procedural risk should not be presumed, as the Inter-American Court says, it must be proven, and based on the proven risk, the precautionary measure must go, ”he explains. “Now sometimes there is this feeling of ‘oh, I’m going to go’, but no, no, no, the judges should not be thinking about whether I’m going to go or not, the judges are a third position, alien, where We have to be calm and trust that there is a system of precautionary measures that works based on proportionality”.

—Does this position presume a greater faith in the other?

—Yes, and it means a true commitment to a principle and a right called the presumption of innocence. And this principle generates an obligation for the authorities: to consider that in all psychological and procedural aspects, a person is innocent and the way to externalize that innocent treatment is to allow them to face their process in freedom, and if the person carried out the conduct then there will be a sentence where he will suffer a penalty. But you can’t anticipate punishment when he has innocent status, because if we do that, we would be treating him as guilty.

—And also trust in the rest of the system: the police and the Prosecutor’s Office, which will act in the event, for example, that someone violates a restraining order or does not appear at the hearing.

—I have to trust other authorities to do their job. There is an author Alberto Bovino who says that it is unfortunate that the State asks a judge to impose prison to guarantee the safety of society. In other words, the State itself is telling you that it does not have the capacity to guarantee the safety of the victims or of society, what a failure.

The Prosecutor’s Office challenged Osorio’s 19 decisions, which fell to a collegiate court of appeal. In the five cases they have seen from January so far, the magistrates reversed the judge’s decision and forced the defendants to return to jail, even though they were showing up for hearings and complying with the restrictions imposed. “These people have to go to prison just because the Constitution says so, not because of their behavior. A person who has regained his freedom and who is complying with what he promised before the judge, has to go to prison for thoughtless reasons. It is very hard, ”he points out.

The judge trusts that now, with the inter-American sentence of Daniel García and Reyes Alpízar, the situation will change in the short term. Without waiting for the Supreme Court to take a position on international condemnation, Osorio calls on his colleagues to join this position: “The judges are the immediate contact with the processes and the lives. If we wait for the Court to resolve it, we would be losing the need to care for a person to recover their freedom.

With information from EL PAÍS Mexico