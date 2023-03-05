The judge passed away this Saturday morning Miguel Angel Martinez Cabello, 54 years oldat the Valledupar High Complexity Clinic, after remaining in a delicate state of health after defending himself against a robbery last week.

Judge Died as a result of injuries sustained with a firearm projectile. in the middle of the robbery. The legal professional reacted in his own defense causing the death of the alleged thief.

The alleged offender was identified as Meiker of Jesus Jimenez Tamayo, 26 years oldwho died immediately on Carrera 10 of Los Varados Park in Valledupar, last February 25.

