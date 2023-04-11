In Hesse, too, judges and public prosecutors can now apply to postpone their retirement until the age of 68. As announced by the State Ministry of Justice, the amendment to the Hessian Judges Act passed by the state parliament in March has now come into force. In order to safeguard judicial independence, the postponement was designed as a claim regulation.

Application to be submitted six months before statutory retirement

According to the ministry, the requirement for deferral is that the application is generally submitted six months before the statutory retirement age. Initially, however, there is a transitional period with an application period reduced to three months. In order to maintain judicial independence, the postponement is designed as a claim regulation. In the year of the extension (in the salary groups R1 and R2) a remuneration supplement of 10% is granted.

Minister of Justice: win-win situation

The Hessian Minister of Justice Roman Poseck (CDU) sees the change in the § 7 Abs. 5 HRiG a “classic win-win situation”. On the one hand, this meets the wishes of many judges and public prosecutors. On the other hand, the judiciary will retain experienced staff in times of scarce resources. The regulation could also be advantageous in lengthy criminal proceedings, which in the past had been endangered in individual cases due to the rigid retirement date for judges. According to Poseck, there would be no disadvantages for those who wanted to stick to the legal age limit.