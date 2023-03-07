1 What is this new judgment?

The Vienna Commercial Court recently passed the – not legally binding – verdict. It states that it was illegal for Verbund to increase the electricity price in May 2022. The energy company justified the increase at the time with the exploding prices on the electricity exchange – in technical terms with the so-called electricity price index. However, Verbund produces a lot of electricity itself, for example from cheaper hydroelectric power, so it cannot “easily” justify the increase with the market prices. The court argued that these did not increase for the company to the extent that it passed it on to customers. The partially nationalized group appealed.