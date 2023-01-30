In the Administrative Court of Cesar, a process is underway against the administrative act issued by the National Mining AgencyANM, which accepted the resignation of the exploitation titles to Prodeco.

Sintracarbón, as plaintiff, points out that the ANM did not allow the unions that represent the workers “to intervene in the administrative action that led to the resignation of the mining title.”

“The unions sought to be heard and present their arguments, which is known as the right to a hearing and contradiction under the constitutional right to participation and due process.”

Last Thursday, the Administrative Prosecutor II considered that, as affected, the mining workers had to intervene as third parties in the decision of the ANMhowever, they were not allowed to do so.

In this sense, the attorney points out that “the right to a hearing and defense provided as grounds for nullity in article 137 of the CPACA” was violated.

For this reason, the Attorney General’s Office presented a concept to please decree the precautionary measure and provisionally suspend the effects of the administrative act that admitted the delivery of the Prodeco titles“to give space to the interventions of third parties that correspond”.

On the contrary, both the National Mining Agency and Prodeco they opposed to the demand for electoral annulment. The decision was left in the hands of the Cesar Administrative Court, with a presentation by Judge Luz María Álvarez Araújo.

