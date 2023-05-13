Judicial Council suspended the judge of the National Court of Justice, Walter Macías – Diario La Hora

The judge is also in charge of the hearing to formulate charges against the members Juan José Morillo and Maribel Barreno.

The Council of the Judiciary (CJ) issued, on May 11, 2023, a preventive measure of suspension for three months (including remuneration) against Walter Macías, judge of the Specialized Criminal Chamber of the National Court of Justice (CNJ).

The decision came after receiving a complaint filed by Esteban Celi De la Torre (sentenced in the Las Torres case) on May 8, 2023.

Celi had filed a claim for recusal against the judge of the CNJ, Luis Adrián Rojas for the hearing of another case, but Macías, a member of the same court, would not have informed the presidency of the National Court of Justice (CNJ) of what happened. in order to carry out the respective lottery to replace the challenged judge in the knowledge of the main trial.

Macías is also in charge of the hearing to formulate charges against the members of the Judicial Council, Juan José Morillo and Maribel Barreno.

The members are being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged influence peddling.

