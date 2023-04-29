Home » Judicial official would have altered guardianships in exchange for money
Judicial official would have altered guardianships in exchange for money

Judicial official would have altered guardianships in exchange for money

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation presented Jorge Mario Calderón Mejía, a judicial official who, while serving as a replacement in an office in Bosconia (Cesar), would have ruled several guardianships against an insurer without being the judge nor the competent one to do so.

In the investigation it was established that, apparently, he created false files, projected decisions and requested the creation of another email in the name of the municipal promiscuous court to which he was temporarily attached, with the purpose of sending notifications and orders. In this way, presumably, he resolved and communicated five guardianships in which he ordered an insurer to compensate a group of people for 555 million pesos.

The test material indicates that for these irregular actions the judicial server would have received various sums of money. In this sense, a prosecutor charged Calderón Mejía with the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, concussion, ideological falsehood in a public document, material falsehood in a public document, aggravated fraud and illegal use of communication networks.

The charges were not accepted by the defendant, who must comply with a measure of custodial confinement in a prison.

