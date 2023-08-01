Home » Judicial recess will be from August 1 to 15, 2023 – Diario La Hora
The recess will be in all the provinces of the Sierra and Amazonia.

The provincial director of the Council of the Judiciary in Imbabura, María Fernanda Echeverría, explained that the measure is adopted in compliance with the Organic Code of the Judiciary.

IBARRA. – From August 1 to 15, 2023, the judicial servants who work in the judicial units that hear cases of Civil, Labor, Contentious Administrative and Tax Court, begin the period of judicial recess.

María Fernanda Echeverría, director of the Council of the Judiciary (CJ) in Imbabura, pointed out that the application of annual vacations and recess of the Judicial Function is adopted based on art. 96 of the Organic Code of the Judicial Function and Resolution 141-2020, issued by the Plenary of the CJ.

“For this reason, the deadlines and terms are suspended within the pending cases of these matters and writs or judicial petitions will not be received, in order not to violate due process,” they said from the Provincial Directorate of the Judiciary.

However, they clarified that the recess does not apply in the judicial units that hear cases in Criminal, Family, Women, Childhood and Adolescence matters, Violence against Women and Members of the Nucleus Family, Traffic, Adolescent Offenders, Penitentiary and Constitutional Guarantees, including the Multi-competent judicial units.

“Attention in these judicial units is from 08:00 to 17:00. To avoid crowds, legal professionals can enter their writings or other procedures through the Virtual Window, as well as the External Modules of the Electronic Judicial Management Office (E-Satje), which will be available only for matters that do not apply to the recess”, they added.

