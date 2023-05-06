Judicial Units of Ventanas have new facilities – Diario La Hora

In order to provide citizens with an efficient and timely justice service, the Civil and Criminal Multi-competent Judicial Units of the canton of Ventanasthey moved to the Seminario avenue between 10 de Agosto and Velasco Ibarra, This was reported by the Provincial Directorate of the Judicial Council of Los Ríos, CJ.

The new facilities have access areas and special attention for victims of gender violencefour courtrooms, a window for receiving requests, a Mediation office, a process review area, a Public Defender’s office, a waiting room, offices for court clerks and assistants, an archive area, and offices for judges.

John Khayat Jairala, provincial director of the CJ, explained that the new building meets the conditions to work with the new management model of the Judicial Function, and it is part of the justice service improvement plan.

From January to March 2023 in the Multicompetent Civil and Criminal Judicial Units of Ventanas received more than 600 judicial processes and resolved more than 450 cases.