Home » Judicial Units of Ventanas have new facilities – Diario La Hora
News

Judicial Units of Ventanas have new facilities – Diario La Hora

by admin
Judicial Units of Ventanas have new facilities – Diario La Hora

The new offices are on Avenida Seminario between 10 de Agosto and Velasco Ibarra.

In order to provide citizens with an efficient and timely justice service, the Civil and Criminal Multi-competent Judicial Units of the canton of Ventanasthey moved to the Seminario avenue between 10 de Agosto and Velasco Ibarra, This was reported by the Provincial Directorate of the Judicial Council of Los Ríos, CJ.

The new facilities have access areas and special attention for victims of gender violencefour courtrooms, a window for receiving requests, a Mediation office, a process review area, a Public Defender’s office, a waiting room, offices for court clerks and assistants, an archive area, and offices for judges.

John Khayat Jairala, provincial director of the CJ, explained that the new building meets the conditions to work with the new management model of the Judicial Function, and it is part of the justice service improvement plan.
From January to March 2023 in the Multicompetent Civil and Criminal Judicial Units of Ventanas received more than 600 judicial processes and resolved more than 450 cases.

See also  Music and shows throughout the summer at the Godo beach hotel

You may also like

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue rainstorm...

The coronation of Charles III. – this is...

United Kingdom prepares for the coronation of Carlos...

Felipe Peláez makes history as the first vallenato...

Drought and Heat – Wildfires and Floods in...

Christian Guevara questions the IACHR for maintaining a...

Casanareño congressmen managed to include projects in the...

Qiqihar Barbecue is a city card on the...

In the Graichen case, it was decided to...

The number of victims in Alausí rises to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy