Jugendkirche Dresden: Construction work on Trinitatiskirche completed

A two meter high copper cross will be placed on the last of the three towers of the Trinitatiskirche in Dresden on Tuesday. The evangelical community announced that the construction work on the church had been completed. “We make three crosses, and in a double sense: Trinitatis is complete again,” says youth church pastor Tobias Funke. “Trinitatis stands for the Trinity of God: Father, Son, Holy Spirit. The respective crosses on the three towers symbolize that.”

