Home » Jugendkirche Dresden: Construction work on Trinitatiskirche completed
News

Jugendkirche Dresden: Construction work on Trinitatiskirche completed

by admin
Jugendkirche Dresden: Construction work on Trinitatiskirche completed

A two meter high copper cross will be placed on the last of the three towers of the Trinitatiskirche in Dresden on Tuesday. The evangelical community announced that the construction work on the church had been completed. “We make three crosses, and in a double sense: Trinitatis is complete again,” says youth church pastor Tobias Funke. “Trinitatis stands for the Trinity of God: Father, Son, Holy Spirit. The respective crosses on the three towers symbolize that.”

See also  Good start｜The province's coal output in the first three months was 15.59 million tons, the best level in ten years

You may also like

The difficult confession of Laura Barjum, MasterChef participant

Reforming fuel subsidies in the Central African Republic...

Foreign exchange: Euro rises noticeably against the US...

A ‘Child’ that scares the big ones

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau improves city...

Where being naked means freedom: Essen’s sports club...

North Kivu: clashes between CMC/Nyatura and the M23...

How to know if there are spirits in...

Germany is in free fall, a country in...

Employees of Ukrainian labor market institutions got acquainted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy