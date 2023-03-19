Home News Juicy penalties after a focus action in the Linz city area
Juicy penalties after a focus action in the Linz city area

After the main action on Saturday night in Gmunden, the police now took a closer look at Linz: In addition to checks in parks and surveillance of protection zones, the police paid particular attention to the tuning scene. The result: 50 organ mandates, 39 traffic reports, 124 identity checks and six whereabouts investigations.

86 alcohol tests were carried out, three drivers had to hand in their driving licenses afterwards. The officers also reported three violations of the Narcotics Act.

loads

