After the main action on Saturday night in Gmunden, the police now took a closer look at Linz: In addition to checks in parks and surveillance of protection zones, the police paid particular attention to the tuning scene. The result: 50 organ mandates, 39 traffic reports, 124 identity checks and six whereabouts investigations.

86 alcohol tests were carried out, three drivers had to hand in their driving licenses afterwards. The officers also reported three violations of the Narcotics Act.

more on the subject Salzkammergut Police confiscated seven driver’s licenses during traffic controls GMUNDEN. During the night of March 18, the police carried out priority checks in the Gmunden district. Police confiscated seven driver’s licenses during traffic controls

