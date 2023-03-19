After the main action on Saturday night in Gmunden, the police now took a closer look at Linz: In addition to checks in parks and surveillance of protection zones, the police paid particular attention to the tuning scene. The result: 50 organ mandates, 39 traffic reports, 124 identity checks and six whereabouts investigations.
86 alcohol tests were carried out, three drivers had to hand in their driving licenses afterwards. The officers also reported three violations of the Narcotics Act.
more on the subject
Police confiscated seven driver’s licenses during traffic controls
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.