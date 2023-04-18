Home » Julia “inspires” an entire community
Julia “inspires” an entire community

Julia “inspires” an entire community

Julia Mühlbacher, World Championships silver medalist in ski jumping, was welcomed to her home town of Schalchen on Friday evening. Family, friends and acquaintances from Schalchen, political celebrities and many members of the ASVÖ SC Höhnhart, for whom Mühlbacher has been jumping since childhood, gathered in the Schalchner leisure hall and waved their red-white-red flags to duly celebrate and cheer the vice world champion permit.

