He Bayern Munich has made official the dismissal of the German coach Julian Nagelsman and the arrival on the bench in his place of his compatriot Thomas Tüchelwho signs a contract until the year 2025 and will take charge of the team from Monday.

Nagelsmann, 35, began managing the Bavarian team in the summer of 2021 and leaves having won a World Cup title Bundesliga and two German Super Cups. He currently had the team classified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League and in second league position, just one point behind Borussia Dortmund.

The club also details that the decision has been made by the CEO Oliver Kahn and the sports board member Hasan Salihamidzic in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer; and informs that along with Nagelsman the assistant coaches are also leaving Dino Toppmöller, Benjamin Glück and Xaver Zembrod.

Regarding Tuchel, chosen as the new coach, he returns to German football after having led Mainz in the country between 2009 and 2014 and Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017, winning a Copa DFB.

After leaving this last club he headed for the Paris Saint-Germain; with whom he won two leagues, two Super Cups, one Cup and one League Cup; In addition to qualifying the team for the final of the Champions Leaguewhich he lost against what will be his new club.

That pending account was settled in his next experience with English Chelsea. There she added to the title in the highest European competition in 2021 and later the European Super Cup and Club World Cup; successes for which he was considered world coach of the year.

In relation to the decision made, Kahn explained: “When we signed Julian Nagelsmann we were convinced that we would work with him for the long term, and that was the goal of all of us until the end. Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality of our team, despite the Bundesliga title last year, stands out less and less.”

“After the World Cup we have played less successfully and less attractively. The big fluctuations in performance have called into question our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future. That is why we have acted now. Personally and on behalf of Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching staff, and wish them all the best of luck for the future,” he added.