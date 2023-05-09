Julieta Colombo, niece of Argentine cartoonist Quino and representative of his work, dies

Buenos Aires, .- Julieta Colombo, niece of Argentine cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado ‘Quino’, and legal representative of his legacy since his death in 2020, he died in Buenos Aires at the age of 56, he confirmed this Monday to EFE Kuki Miler, historical editor of the work of the father of the emblematic Mafalda.

«It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to Julieta Colombo, who since she was a child witnessed the work routine and the work of her uncle, Quino. Since 2020, in addition, Julieta was the legal representative of Quino’s work and responsible for keeping her cultural legacy alive throughout the world », they published on the official Twitter account of Quino and Mafalda.

Nora Vicario, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the province of Mendoza, where Quino was born in 1932 and where he returned to establish his home after becoming a widower in 2017 and until his death at age 88 in 2020, also put a meaningful message on networks.

«With great sadness we say goodbye to Julieta Colombo, niece of our beloved Quino and guardian of the work of the master, with whom we carry out the project of the Quino Cultural Space in Mendoza. I greet her family at this difficult time,” the minister wrote.

Miler, director of Ediciones de la Flor, which has been publishing the work of the brilliant cartoonist since 1970, explained to EFE that Julieta, the daughter of a cousin of Alicia Colombo, Quino’s wife, had health problems “but this surprise was in no way expected. outcome”.

«He worked with Alicia and Quino since he was in college. Hence his extensive knowledge of everything », she pointed out.

The couple had no children, and the rights to Quino’s work belong to the cartoonist’s nephews, children of his brothers, while Julieta was the legatee: she had everything related to the contract, but she also controlled by heart the complete archive of her work and was always “very careful and demanding with the use of it,” said Miler.

“We will miss her terribly,” he added.

On September 30, 2020, it was Colombo, always ready to help with any questions about her uncle, of whom she was an unconditional companion, who confirmed to EFE the death of the creator of so many unforgettable characters such as Manolito, Susanita and Felipe.

«He was calm, at home, nothing happened except the passing of his years and his health in recent times. He died of old age, having lived his life to the full”, said Colombo then. EFE

