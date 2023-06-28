Julio Chuqui: “Our patience ran out” on the Miraflores track

A large part of the group of athletics trainers of the Azuay Sports Federation (FDA) planned to send a manifesto to the governing body of amateur sports in the province. The different postponements of delivery of the Jefferson Pérez track ended his patience.

On the way to four years of going through hardships in training, of impotently coping with the injuries of their athletes, today they want a clear answer to the problem.

The situation is complicated because in Azuay there is no alternative track for the preparation of athletes, despite the great results they have given the country.

Julio Chuqui, representative of the FDA’s athletics trainers, talks to El Mercurio and stresses that they have been quite prudent and patient with the authorities.

Does Azuay suffer from the lack of another athletic track?

It is a harsh reality. Cuenca, Azuay has grown very noticeably in the last 20 years. It really is not possible that the authorities, of all kinds, have not taken the initiative to provide Cuenca with the scenarios it deserves.

‘Azuay, cradle of champions’ is the slogan, but I think it is more because of the desire, because of the effort that each of the athletes put in.

We have been dealing with this type of difficulty for more than three years now. None of this would have happened if we had an alternate scenario.

It has covered the track of the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium somewhat, but being dirt, we went through a harsh winter, practically six months it has not stopped raining, we have been dealing with it, we have also been muddying the boys, slipping, injuring them…

Cuenca has grown so much that we could easily talk about at least two poles of development, one to the north and the other to the south of the city. Even to be able to promote athletes from the different cantonal leagues…

Even ‘Azuay, cradle of the march’, but we don’t have a road track either… What we do is train in the street, fighting traffic, cars and it shouldn’t be like that.

What happened to the agreement that existed for the use of the UPS runway?

The UPS never closed the doors… The thing is that, being a pedagogical, didactic track, to give classes to our future professionals, it does not meet the complete technical characteristics, that is, it does not have 400 meters, the curves are a little tight and That makes the athletes, at the rate they are going, begin to feel discomfort, especially in the knee… The athletes decided to thank the University and look for alternative places again.

In other countries they also correct educational centers. In Ecuador, the soccer field is styled at least in each educational institution. In the United States, Europe and in Asia itself, the athletic track is a box. In Cuenca, not having even that, it’s complicated…

You will send a manifest. What do you request?

We have really been very prudent, very patient I would say. We have calmly awaited the actions of our authorities. We are not against them by any means, but our patience has already run out. This has generated enormous uncertainty, we don’t really know the reason for the new stoppage, we don’t know when.

We have National Youth Games in a month, the National Youth Games in October and I think we have given too much advantage to other provinces. It is not the same to go to compete training in the conditions in which we are. Our selectors have truly been a headache, I think we have overcome it, but we can’t take it anymore.

It is not that we have not spoken before out of fear, much less, we preferred to remain prudent, but patience has limits. We express our disagreement with the fact that for more than three years we have not had a decent setting where we can fully develop our professional work.

The urgent request is that once and for all we be given an answer and a final term, the same that must be definitive and urgent.

Last day of the U18 provincial selective on June 25, 2023.

THE PHRASE

It is time for the authorities, to whom it corresponds, to take action on the matter. Budgets will always be limited, but if we are going to use that as an excuse, we are not really going to walk within the sport. I am very afraid that in the coming years the level, far from being strengthened and improved, will stagnate or even decline and that would really be terrible for Azuay.

