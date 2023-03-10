Former deputy Julio César García sounds like a candidate for the Valle del Cauca Assembly.

García was in the departmental corporation for a period and a half…

In 2015 he was elected deputy for the Democratic Center on a closed list in 2015, and in 2019, on an open list, he was re-elected with 17,000 votes, but in 2021 he resigned from his seat to be a candidate for the House of Representatives.

Although in the legislative elections his vote grew compared to that obtained in 2019 -he obtained almost 19 thousand votes-, the former deputy did not have enough votes to reach the Chamber.

However, García has been seen to be very active in the municipalities, especially those in the north of the Valley, which is why his name is once again on the rattle for the Assembly.

Undoubtedly, the presence of Julio César García would strengthen the list of the Democratic Center for the Valle Assembly, since up to now the only strong candidate who is confirmed on the Uribismo list is the deputy Rafael Rodríguez…

* * *

Other right-wing lists

Regarding the upcoming elections and right-wing lists for public corporations, the Conservative Party and the Democratic Center will face competition in various departments…

The talks are well advanced so that the National Salvation Movement, led by Enrique Gómez, and the Nueva Fuerza Democrática, led by Andrés Pastrana, the conservative dissidence parties that recovered their legal status, present coalition lists.

The purpose is to go for the vote of conservative voters who disagree with the support of the Conservative Party for the government of President Gustavo Petro.

It is not clear if this coalition would have enough votes to enter the councils and assemblies of the territories in which it presents lists, but it is certain that it would take away voters from the Conservative Party.

