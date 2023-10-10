Julio Manuel Argumedo, alias Gabino, the former paramilitary who accuses Cielo Gnecco

On the morning of this Tuesday, October 10, the arrest warrant against Cielo María Gnecco, the first manager of the Cesar department, was announced for allegedly being involved in the murder of two people in 2002.

Everything arose from the testimony of former paramilitary Julio Manuel Argumedo García, alias ‘Gabino’, who is currently being held in the ‘La Modelo’ Prison in Barranquilla, Atlántico, for crimes such as the murder of two indigenous people in the rural area of ​​Sabana Crespo.

‘Gabino’ was part of the Mártires del Cacique Upar front, which belonged to the Northern Block of the demobilized United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC).

In 2007, Argumedo García was arrested in a neighborhood of Valledupar. He then had twelve arrest warrants pending: five for aggravated homicide, four for conspiracy to commit a crime and three for aggravated kidnapping.

Subsequently, on March 11, 2012, he was sentenced to 18 years and 7 months in prison for the murder of Juan Carlos Moreno in 2002.

Months earlier, the former paramilitary had received a sentence of 25 years and 6 months for the murder of Edinson Rafael Pacheco, of the same ethnic group as the Kankuamo, on June 12, 2001.

In 2018, Julio Manuel Argumedo García, alias ‘Gabino’, sent a letter to the court mentioning that Cielo Gnecco and Javier Gámez asked David Hernández Rojas, alias 39, to murder Jairo Alberto Hernández Hinojosa and Carlos Alberto Mendoza Guerra, who would have been contractually linked to the Government of Cesar.

Continuing with their testimony, the contractors were captured so that they would return to Cielo María Gnecco Cerchiaro the sum of $2.5 billion that they would have obtained for their activity with the departmental lens.