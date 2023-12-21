Home » Julio Olivo regrets that no one accompanies him and that they do not answer his calls – Diario La Huella
News

by admin
The judge of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) linked to the FMLN, Julio Olivo, regretted in a television interview that his proposals are not polls taken by the collegiate body.

“I promoted a series of reforms, of course no one is going to accompany me…No one even accompanies me anymore,” said the magistrate.

This growing sense of isolation in Julio Olivo’s personal life adds a human nuance to the narrative. “Friends have separated, some people no longer answer my calls,” he confessed.

