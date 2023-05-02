Julio Romo, the peasant who ate rice with red wine and moved the park of the Vallenata Legend

The lyrics of Julio Romo’s walk were so powerful that, despite the limitations of his group, made up of him and his son, reached the final of the Unpublished Song categorya of the Vallenato Legend Festival.

In front of several thousand spectators, Julio achieved his consecration as a composer and accordion player, because his walk ‘I am a farmer’although it did not win, it became an anthem for all those who till the land.

Julio is 76 years old, with a thousand experiences drawn in his wrinkles, but he still has not assimilated what he achieved this April 30 at the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata, where the qualifying jury gave him second place.

He never went unnoticed because like few others he moved those who listened to him. First, in the fairgrounds, then in the Alfonso López square and finally in the Parque de la Leyenda. They applauded him without knowing him. That’s why it’s called feat.

While many participants carried their bars, the melancholy and nostalgia of his lyrics moved hearts and made them applaud even though his voice was not the most outstanding.

THE MAN OF RED RICE

As much as the fair winner, the engineer Juan Pablo Marin, Julio He deserved the crown, in addition to his lyrics, for what he represents. A farmer from the San Basilio corregimiento, Magdalena, who attended third grade and in response to the poverty that plagued him throughout her life, composed a song for her.

An autobiography that was sung together with an old and worn accordion that has accompanied him for 20 years and which has already loosened some screws.

“There are many times that I have a snack at noon and I will explain it to you // This is due to the bad situation, that there is not enough for three meals, I only have two // A brown sugar bun at the half a day is my crop, at night a bit of rice with red wine//”.

Exactly, that last phrase popularized him among those who heard him: “The man with red rice”, they told him. “I am pleased with the people who applauded me. The song was well received, damn, that has been a success”said Julio to THE PYLON.

Arriving at Parque de la Leyenda and being heard was his victory, which is why he was never afraid. He had already won. “This is the biggest stage I’ve ever been on. It is the cradle of vallenato, where it was born”, Julio Romo told.

Due to obvious economic limitations, the entire family group did not travel, for this reason, they relied on the instrumentalists provided by the Festival Foundation.

THE MAN OF THE PEOPLE

In San Basilio he was already a loved man before this recognition. He is now a public figure. “This is the man who, at the age of 76, united not only a town, but a region in the same sentiment. The son of peasants. The one who put the Valley to sing ‘I am a peasant’. Hopefully future generations can learn about your feat Julio César Romo Mendoza ”, wrote his niece María García Romo.

Victor Romo, one of his eight children, was the one who convinced him to participate in the Vallenato Festival. “I have a son, Víctor Hugo Romo. He got the idea. He told me: ‘That song is good for a Festival, dad.’ I told him: ‘Yes, but for a festival here, in the town. The Vallenato Festival does not. But look, here we are,” the composer told EL PILÓN.

Unintentionally, Julio Romo arrived in Valledupar and wrote his name in the history of the Vallenato Festival, where only the best are.

By Deivis Caro

