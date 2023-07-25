July 25: International Day of Afro-descendant Women

The International Day of Afro-descendant Women, July 15, is also known as Afro-Latin, Afro-Caribbean and Diaspora Women’s Day.

This date is closely related to International Women’s Day, as it is one more opportunity to claim the rights and dignity of women in general.

Why is the International Day of Afro-descendant Women celebrated?

The date was chosen to commemorate the first congress in which more than 400 Latin American and Caribbean women met, in 1992 in the Dominican Republic. In this congress, issues related to sexism, racial discrimination, poverty, migration and violence were discussed.

In this meeting, the Network of Afro-Latin American, Afro-Caribbean and Diaspora Women emerged, a space to fight for the dignity and rights of black women as full citizens.

Problems faced by Afro-descendant women

At present, discriminatory practices towards these women still persist, looks that stigmatize them. The most common stereotype is that of the hypersexualized woman as her object, whom she sees as an object of desire without her own will that denigrates her and makes her much more vulnerable.

In Latin America and the Caribbean alone there are around 200 million people of African descent: 30% of the population. And they still face multiple forms of discrimination and racism, especially against women.

Objectives of the International Day of Afro-descendant Women

The objectives of this annual event dedicated to Afro-descendant women are:

Confront racism and sexism that lead Afro women to situations of poverty and marginality.

Fight the stereotypes and prejudices that weigh on black women.

Promote the participation of Afro-descendant women in public life and in decision-making in different areas of the community.

Demand from the countries the promotion of policies in favor of the integration of this group.

