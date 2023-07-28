Home » July 29, 1963: Opening of the converted Small Festival Hall of the Salzburg Festival with Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro”
Under Saturday, July 29, the book of history records, among other things:

1588: Defeat of the Spanish fleet (Armada) at Gravelines.
1693: The French under the Marshal of Luxembourg beat Wilhelm III’s army at Neerwinden in the province of Liège. of Orange, King of England.
1803: In England, the first public railway system for vehicles on rails is granted operating licence. Those using the facility between Wandsworth and Croydon must provide their own horses and carriages.
1833: The House of Commons abolishes serfdom in England.
1878: Austro-Hungarian troops begin occupying Bosnia and Herzegovina, which constitutionally remain part of the Ottoman Empire. Numerous battles delay the advance (Sarajevo is not captured until August 19, Mostar on September 16).
1948: Westermann-Verlag in Braunschweig publishes the first school history book after the war.
1948: The XIV Summer Olympics (without Germans and Japanese) are opened in London.
1958: The civil aviation and space agency of the USA, NASA, is founded with headquarters in Washington.
1963: Opening of the converted Small Festival Hall of the Salzburg Festival with Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro”.
1968: A four-day Soviet-Czechoslovak conference on the Prague reform program begins in Čierna (Slovakia).
1973: The Greek population approves the abolition of the monarchy in a referendum. The putschist Georgios Papadopoulos becomes the first president of the republic.
1983: Huge forest fires in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Corsica and Sardinia.
1983: The USA and the USSR sign a new grain agreement.
1993: The Supreme Court in Washington acquitted Treblinka concentration camp guard John Demjanjuk, who had been sentenced to death in Jerusalem, of mass murder.
2008: BZÖ chairman Peter Westenthaler is sentenced to nine months in prison for false testimony. The conviction is not final. The background is the so-called “orange beating affair”.

birthdays: Benito Mussolini, Italian dictator (1883-1945); Isidor Isaac Rabi, US nuclear physicist; Nobel Prize 1944 (1898-1988); Baron Joseph Grimond, British politician (1913-1993); Vladimir Dudintsev, Soviet writer (1918-1998); Meir Shalev, Israel. writer (1948-2023); Alexandra Paul, US actress (1963); Stephen Dorff, US actor (1973).
days of death: Paul Grohmann, Austria Alpinist and co-founder of the ÖAV (1838-1908); Luis Buñuel, Spanish film director (1900-1983); David Niven, British film actor (1910-1983); Jerome Robbins, US choreographer (1918-1998); Peter Minich, Austria opera and operetta singer (1927-2013); Michael Graff, Austria lawyer and politician (ÖVP) (1937-2008); Tomasz Stańko, Poland, jazz trumpeter (1942-2018); Vibeke Skofterud, Norway. Cross-country skiing Olympic champion (1980-2018).
name days: Martha, Beatrix, Olaf, Ladislaus, Felix, Faustinus, Lucilla, Ingunde, Flora, Wilhelm, Urban, Wolf.

