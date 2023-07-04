July 3, 2023: The Hottest Day on Record Globally

Mexico City.- July 3, 2023, has officially become the hottest day ever recorded worldwide, as confirmed by data from the United States National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP). On that day, the average temperature reached a scorching 17.01 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of 16.92 degrees Celsius, which was shared by August 13 and 14, 2016. This extraordinary milestone was revealed through a visualization of NCEP data on the Climate Reanalyzer platform of the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine.

Experts attribute this unprecedented heatwave to the combination of El Niño, a natural phenomenon characterized by high temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, and global warming. According to Robert Rohde, a lead scientist at Berkeley Earth, a scientific analysis organization, the current temperature records might be surpassed in the coming weeks. Rohde expressed his concerns on Twitter, stating, “We may see some even warmer days over the next 6 weeks.”

The effects of this extreme weather are being felt across the globe. Mexico recently experienced a heatwave, while the United States and China have been grappling with similar situations for weeks. Africa is facing temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius, and even Antarctica has witnessed record-breaking heat during the typically cold month of July.

However, Friederike Otto, a researcher at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London, warns against celebrating this milestone. “It is a death sentence for people and ecosystems,” he remarked. Otto’s words emphasize the urgent need for action to mitigate and adapt to the consequences of global warming.

As the world grapples with the hottest day on record, governments, organizations, and individuals are compelled to confront the realities of climate change. The heatwave serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impacts that await if immediate and comprehensive measures are not taken to address this pressing issue.