July may be the hottest month ever recorded: NASA expert

This July will likely become the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, Gavin Schmidt, a climate expert and director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, ventured Thursday during a media roundtable at the US space agency’s headquarters in Washington, DC.

“We are seeing unprecedented changes around the world,” he declared, while admitting that the increase in thermometers around the planet “is not a surprise” to the scientific community, since they have observed an increase in global temperatures every decade in the last 40 years.

In this sense, he maintains that the current heat wave, which affects various points on Earth, “certainly increases the chances” that 2023 will become the hottest year on record, thus breaking the 2016 record.

It should be remembered that our planet has experienced its hottest month of June in history this year. According to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the temperature last month was 0.5°C higher than usual.

“What we know from science is that human activity, and primarily greenhouse gas emissions, inevitably cause the warming we’re seeing on our planet,” said Kate Calvin, NASA’s chief scientist and senior climate adviser. “This is affecting people and ecosystems all over the world,” she added.

For his part, the director of the space agency, Bill Nelson, confirmed that the data is clear and indicates that the Earth is warming. Likewise, he explained that the entity he heads is committed to empowering scientists and decision-makers around the world to support their measurements with data when it comes to climate.

“With more than two dozen satellites, instruments aboard the International Space Station, and international and commercial partnerships, NASA uses our unique view of space to observe our planet. To put it another way, NASA is bringing space to Earth,” Nelson argued. with RT

