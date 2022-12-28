IVREA

The Canavese deputy Alessandro Giglio Vigna has sent a meeting request to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Subject: Ivrea, motorway junction completed a year ago and never reopened. «Now – he says – they will let me know if there is availability already before the Epiphany or immediately after, certainly the question has entered the top ten priorities of the territory that I want to submit to the Government. I will perhaps not speak directly with Salvini, more likely with Undersecretary Rixi, after all it has only been about twenty days since the dicasteries completed the attribution of powers to undersecretaries, deputy ministers and staff ». As if to say that Canavese politics in its maximum institutional expression is being mobilized in this round. The issue is the junction for Turin on the Ivrea-Santhià junction of the A4/A5 in the north carriageway, closed at Ivrea/Pavone for four years and 4 months now, despite the work being completed in December last year. Giglio Vigna is moving to Rome. In the Region, on the other hand, it is the Pd councilor Alberto Avetta who announces the next actions: “Together with the group leader Raffaele Gallo – Avetta informs us – we will deposit an inspection document to solicit attention and definitive solutions”.

the new viaduct is one year old (closed)

The fact that the renovation work on the Chiusella viaduct ended exactly one year ago still does not change a single iota from the point of view of motorists a situation that has become anachronistic. Once in Ivrea, to go towards Turin they have to leave the motorway and then re-enter it. Which leads to loss of time, higher costs, more pollution. It has been going on like this since August 2018. First, because the concessionaire in extension Ativa did not consider the flyover at Pavone safe (these were the days following the collapse of the Morandi Bridge); then, due to various lengths and delays exacerbated by the pandemic. Now, one year after the completion of the new bridge, because, according to Ativa, the Ministry’s final testing continues to be absent despite reminders. Impossible to blow out the first candle of the new viaduct over the Chiusella without wondering why a territory like Canavese, notoriously already unhappy in terms of connections and mobility, has a motorway junction ready since December 2021 that no one has reopened. The only hope lies in a leap forward in the debate, in terms of involving higher bodies and institutions. In this sense, Giglio Vigna returns to submit the matter to the Government, with the significant difference that there is the League at MIT. He had already done it in the months of the Draghi government by interfacing with the minister Enrico Giovannini, without response. And, mutatis mutandis, the same goes for Avetta at the regional level.

active: ask the inert

Ativa, concessionaire in extension passed to the Gavio Group for 80%, with the president Giovanni Ossola maintains the position already explained last summer. When asked one year after the completion of the works, she once again attributed the responsibility for the lack of opening to the ministerial test which did not arrive. Well, a year later, we’re still here. Junction closed. «Ativa did everything in his power – Ossola repeats – he built the infrastructure and requested the authorizations required by law, he wrote, he urged several times. He brought the problem to the attention of the authorities and local politics, but received no response and no action was taken. Perhaps instead of urging Ativa it would be appropriate to address those who have not taken any initiative, remaining silent ».

“question of motivation”

And it is here that Alberto Avetta puts the dots on the i. «It makes me smile that it is Ossola himself who accuses public bodies of inertia. Until a few years ago, when the former Province exercised a political role and presence, Ativa would have activated itself with far greater determination because it was, by its constitutive nature, very sensitive to the needs of public shareholders and therefore of users. The presence of the public quota in this motorway concession has always been a guarantee of protection for the citizen-users. Anyone who thought that the motorway sector should be the prerogative of the private sector alone should now reflect on the concrete consequences it brings with it: that is, indifference towards the inconvenience caused to citizens. Having said that, I expect Canavese politics to be heard by Salvini, the current Minister for Infrastructures”. The reference goes to the expiry of the Ativa concession, in August 2016, and to the loss of weight of the Metropolitan City, the public component, which today holds less than 20% of Ativa. At the next race Ativa had not participated. The concession, of the Turin-Quincinetto, but also of the A21 Turin-Piacenza, of the A4/A5 Ivrea-Santhià link road, of the Turin-Pinerolo branch and of the Turin bypass motorway system (Satt) had gone to the Consorzio Stabile Sis, the Italian-Spanish group controlled by the Turin-based Inc of the Dogliani family. Gavio had appealed before the Council of State.