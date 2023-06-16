Home » June 17, 1953 in Thuringia: Soviet tanks against workers and peasants
June 17, 1953 in Thuringia: Soviet tanks against workers and peasants

by admin
Altenburg, 19.06.2023, 18:00 Uhr
Adult Education Center Altenburg, Hospitalplatz 6: Lecture “June 17, 1953 in Altenburger Land”

Asbach-Sickenberg, 18.06.2023, 15:00 Uhr
Border Museum Schifflersgrund, Reunification Square 1: Commemoration event with the Prime Ministers of Hesse and Thuringia, eyewitness report

Erfurt, June 17, 2023, 10:00 a.m
Andreasstrasse Memorial and Educational Center, Andreasstrasse 37a

Do, 17.06.2023
Memorial Amthorgang, Amthorgang 9:
Exhibition: “The long shadow of June 17, 1953 – 70 years of the popular uprising”

Jena, June 17, 2023, 1:30 p.m
City tour in the footsteps of the popular uprising of June 17, 1953, meeting point: Hanfried monument, market square

Jena, June 17, 2023, 4:00 p.m
Schillerhof-Kino, Helmboldstraße 1: documentary film about “June 17, 1953 in Jena” followed by a discussion

Performances, June 17, 2023, 4:00 p.m
Grenzlandmuseum Eichsfeld: Laying of a wreath at the memorial on Grenzlandweg. Then presentation of the project “Action Border”

