June 2: Gemmato, “our nation is united and combative” – ​​Puglia

(ANSA) – BARI, JUNE 02 – “Our nation is united and combative and above all has a strong sense of redemption at the moment. We need to fully decline national unity, avoid lingering in selfishness, think about last, to think that we have to go all the way to prevent someone from falling behind”. This was stated by Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemmato who this morning participated in Bari, representing the government, in the ceremonies of June 2 for the 77th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic.



Ceremonies that were held in the main Apulian cities.



In Bari the demonstrations, coordinated by the prefect Antonia Bellomo, began at the Military Shrine of the fallen overseas in the presence of Gemmato accompanied by the commander of the Bari military garrison and commander of the Air Force School Command 3rd Air Region, General Silvano Frigerio, and the highest local authorities. The mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro, as president of the Anci took part in the ceremony in Rome with the president Sergio Mattarella. After honoring the fallen, placing the laurel wreath and signing the roll of honour, the ceremony moved to Piazza Diaz on the seafront with the raising of the flag and the reading of messages from the President of the Republic and the Minister of Defence. Deployed the war flags, the banners of the Puglia Region, of the Municipality of Bari, of the Metropolitan City and of the Metropolitan Area, together with the Labari of the combatant and military associations. (HANDLE).

