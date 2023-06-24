Tuesday, June 20, went down in history as a great day for Colombia. The stars aligned and the country received 3 excellent news, which in order were: the so-called “majority” march, the 0-2 victory of our senior team against Germany in Teutonic territory, and the collapse of the labor reform. 3 news items that reaffirm that, despite the 1991 Constitution, Colombia continues to be the country of the Sacred Heart. Let’s analyze the 3 news…

In the main cities of the country, many Colombians marched -I was very sorry with my wife that I was not able to participate in the march due to strictly labor issues-, with the aim of sending several forceful messages to the current government, that of Petro, that of the Historical Pact: no longer they are the majority – all the surveys show how the unfavorable image increases and the favorable image of Mr. Petro decreases in the same proportion-; the reforms are uncomfortable for the majority of the population; opposition can be made with respect, tranquility and without burning the cities -unlike what was done by the marijuana left in this country that skyrocketed the prices of the family basket that never went down again, affecting the poorest-; Corruption scandals have tired us – it seems that the Moreno Rojas brothers governed us, let’s remember the scandals of Nicolás Petro, Juan Fernando Petro, Laura Sarabia. The message can be summed up like this: Petro is doing good very badly and he is doing bad very well. “No more Petro!”

Colombia played a great game in Gelsenkirchen and in their own country and in front of their fans, they defeated Germany with an unquestionable 0 to 2. The result has a very bad standing for coach Hansi Flick, who has not obtained positive results lately. This is the first Colombian victory against the Germans in history, we must celebrate it because these markers are rarely given. Although it was a friendly match, the last one to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers that will begin in September, both teams put their best players on the field. The goals from Luis Díaz -an accurate, impeccable and unstoppable header- and the well-taken penalty by Cuadrado -after a handball in the area- determined the victory of the yellow team, which this time played in red. Díaz’s goal originated from a ball removal pressured by Rafael Santos Borré, that is the modern football we like to see in the tricolor. Great match that allows us to dream. It is important that Néstor Lorenzo and his technical team maintain a humble squad, that they continue working and do not grow because we have already seen that film many times: when we came as favourites, we came out like pepa e ‘guama. Let’s go Columbia! The World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico is waiting for us. The best way to forget the black stage of Reinaldo Rueda will be to return to the 2026 World Cup.

To end this column, let’s talk about the collapse of the labor reform. The political reform had already sunk before, the so-called prison humanization project – which incredibly sought to eliminate from the Penal Code crimes such as libel, slander, lack of food assistance and whose approval would allow prisoners to leave prisons to work while waiting for them to return to sleep, assholes!-; The Submission Law -a framework of impunity that sought to benefit those who financed the presidential campaign of the Historical Pact- and that project that sought to take power away from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation -in a clear revenge of Petro because Prosecutor Ordóñez he screwed up life for a few days while being mayor of Bogotá. What Petro fears now that luck is behind him, is that the health and pension reforms, which are still being processed in Congress, will also end up sinking in the legislatures that are to come. These reforms are alive, but they are in serious danger.

The regional elections augur great defeats for the Petro government and that was seen on June 20. This Colombia that hurts us so much is starting to wake up.