June 4th Hong Kong: 6,000 police officers mourned on the streets and many people were taken away

04.06.2023



On the 34th anniversary of the June 4th incident, memorial rallies have disappeared from Hong Kong for the fourth consecutive year. In the chilling atmosphere, some people still showed up in the Victoria Park area on this day to express their commemoration in different ways, but under the strict guard of thousands of police forces, the survival time of any action is shorter than before. Zou Xingtong, the former vice-chairman of the Stake Federation, was reportedly on a 34-hour hunger strike in prison.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) June 4，Victoria Park in Hong Kong is bustling with people during the day, and people took advantage of Sunday holidays to participate in the “Hometown Market Carnival” organized by the Pro-Beijing Association. A security check channel is set up at the entrance of the park, and the security guards check the personal belongings of the visitors one by one. There was a festive atmosphere in the venue, with over a hundred food and shopping stalls representing various provinces in China, and police officers patrolling. A large number of iron horses and hoardings were erected in the Victoria Park, and there were many teams of police officers stationed there. When they saw the reporter stop for an interview, they stepped forward to ask for their identities.

At the same time, the area around Causeway Bay, where Victoria Park is located, was also under tight security. The police dispatched 6,000 police officers to various places in Hong Kong, including Victoria Park and government agencies, to conduct “high-profile patrols”. As far as the scene saw, more than a dozen police cars and armored vehicles were parked along the road in the vicinity of Victoria Park alone. A large number of police officers wearing tactical vests and anti-terrorist special service teams patrolled the streets, stopping and searching pedestrians from time to time, and closed some pedestrian-only areas. .

Starting in the afternoon, the police stepped up interception and investigation, and many people who had not set foot in Victoria Park were taken away. Community People’s Lian Chen Baoying came to Causeway Bay with electronic candles and small yellow flowers, and was immediately taken into a police car. A woman in a black dress and a yellow dress held up a card that read “Conscience” during questioning, and was then taken into a police car.Someone showed the June 4th stage script to the reporters present《May 35》A collection of scripts; some people played songs related to June 4th on their mobile phones, shouted “We want freedom” and “Hong Kong people don’t be afraid” on the street, and were eventually taken away.

Three former stake presidents, vice presidents charged with inciting subversion of state power, is now in prison awaiting trial. A post on the special page of a concern group stated that Zou Xingtong, the former vice chairman of the Alliance, will go on a hunger strike for 34 hours in prison.





On June 3, the police arrested four people near Victoria Park, accusing them of exhibiting inflammatory items and shouting in public places. “crime; and took four other people suspected of “disrupting social peace” to the police station for investigation.

Those who were arrested or taken away include Guan Zhenbang, a former volunteer of the Chinese Alliance, and Liu Jiayi, a member of the Tiananmen Mothers Movement. Tribute”, “89643.4 seconds of fasting” and other papers. Holding red and white roses, Liu told the media that the two planned to fast for 24 hours in memory. Soon after the two arrived at the scene, the police quickly sealed off the scene and conducted a search. During this period, the two put red tape on their mouths and were taken away without resistance.

Several artists who performed performance art in the downtown area near Victoria Park in previous years also appeared last night, but it was difficult to move an inch under the strict defense. Among them, when Chen Shisen, whose stage name was “Sanmu”, was taken away by the police, he shouted “Don’t forget June 4th”, “Down with tyranny”, and “Hong Kong people don’t be afraid” along the way, and was warned many times. There was a pair of young men and women with white flowers in their bags, both of whom were questioned and taken away.

See also The island is full of tourists but there is a lack of seasonal workers June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten goddess of democracy In the morning light of Tiananmen Square, protesters used plastic foam and plaster to erect a 10-meter-high statue of the Goddess of Democracy on a metal support. In the early morning hours of June 4, soldiers used tanks and armed vehicles to topple the statue. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten singing policewoman Tensions were already high before the Chinese government’s June 4 crackdown, but citizens often gave gifts to soldiers and police. At times, troops entering the city sang patriotic songs along with the demonstrators. The policewoman in the picture sang loudly in Tiananmen Square, and a few days later, the army moved in and the pro-democracy movement was suppressed by force. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten struggle On June 3, 1989, a day before the Tiananmen Square crackdown, a woman was caught between pro-democracy demonstrators and the army near the Great Hall of the People. At midnight that same day, the 38th Army opened fire on unarmed civilians, eventually capturing Tiananmen Square, which had been occupied by protesters for weeks. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten captured weapons A day before the crackdown, thousands of demonstrators gathered around a bus with captured weapons on a table on the roof. After the government declared martial law, the relationship between soldiers and demonstrators was once delicate. Demonstrators sometimes sent gifts to soldiers, and troops briefly retreated. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten fight for democracy In the middle of the night on June 3, an armored personnel carrier had just broken through the roadblocks built by the demonstrators when it was surrounded by demonstrators in front of the People’s Congress Party. At the same time, soldiers of the Martial Law Force not far away were preparing to open fire on the demonstrators. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten burning troop carrier On the evening of June 3, demonstrators set fire to an armored personnel carrier on Chang’an Avenue in Tiananmen Square. This was the last photo taken by photographer Jeff Widener of the night, shortly after he was accidentally hit by a brick thrown by a protester. Although he suffered a severe concussion, Widner escaped with a non-life-threatening injury because the casing of the camera in his hand offset most of the impact. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten suppress On June 4, the first day after the bloody crackdown on the student-led pro-democracy movement, a truck loaded with soldiers patrolled Chang’an Avenue in front of the Beijing Hotel. On the same day, soldiers on a similar truck opened fire on tourists standing in the lobby of a Beijing hotel. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten “Tank Man” On June 4, a lone man with a shopping bag stood in the middle of Chang’an Avenue, trying to block the way of the tank formation. Twenty-five years later, the man’s ultimate fate remains unknown. This scene became one of the most symbolic images of the Tiananmen democracy movement. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten dead hero On June 5, a group of people displayed a picture on Chang’an Avenue that was said to have been taken in a local mortuary. The dead in the picture were said to be demonstrators shot dead by soldiers of the 38th Army during the occupation of Tiananmen Square. Huge wounds on the body of the deceased showed that dum ammunition was used by the soldiers. Amnesty International believes at least 300 civilians were killed. See also Tampon feud, Crisanti: "Zaia evil plotted against me, he should resign for now I'll do it" June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten clean up Two women clean the square after the army cracked down on the pro-democracy movement, behind a burned-out bus. Many cars and military vehicles were burned during the protest movement, and some soldiers were killed or injured as a result. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten defend mao zedong For several days after the crackdown, soldiers and tanks stood guard in front of the Tiananmen Gate. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten brother side by side In late May 1989, Associated Press photographer Widner (left) and Chinese photographer Liu Xiangcheng took a commemorative photo in front of the Forbidden City. At that time, they probably did not expect that the Chinese government would use force to suppress the Tiananmen democracy movement a few days later.

byTraveling to Hong Kong was banned on the grounds of the new crown epidemiccandlelight rally, this year marks the first six or four years since the lifting of the epidemic prevention measures, but under the political downturn, no group has applied for any public mourning activities. Several social activists told Deutsche Welle that they were contacted by the State Security Police many times before June 4th, and some said they could not accept interviews “due to undisclosed reasons”. A former district councilor revealed that he would distribute electronic candles in his store.

Bishop Chow Shou-jen of the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong posted on social media, saying, “For many Hong Kong people, this is a particularly thought-provoking day.” In addition to the dead, he also prayed for “those hardened hearts” and hoped that they would be released from deep fear and anxiety. “May the eternal love of the Holy Trinity bring the healing grace of our society and country.”

On the eve of June 4th, Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao and a group of senior officials were asked many times by reporters whether pure mourning was illegal, but they did not give a clear and positive answer. Tang Jiahua, a member of the Executive Council, said in an interview on Commercial Radio on June 4 that it is not recommended to mourn in an organized way. He said: “It is not a problem to commemorate June 4th, but mourning for June 4th has always been closely related to some slogans of the stake association in the past. It makes people think that commemorating June 4th is to end the one-party dictatorship. I think we must be vigilant. Heart, that is, we must live in the present, not forever in the past.”

Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way 1st anniversary On June 4, 1990, Hong Kong people took to the streets for the first time to commemorate the first anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Since this year, the Hong Kong Branch Association organizes large-scale mourning activities every year. Since the 1989 pro-democracy movement is a taboo topic in mainland China, Hong Kong has gradually become the center of various memorial activities related to June 4th. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way Candlelight in Victoria Park Since 1990, every year on the evening of June 4th, a candlelight vigil has been held in Victoria Park in Hong Kong to commemorate the victims of the June 4th massacre and express their demands for freedom and democracy. The number of participants ranged from tens of thousands to more than 100,000 (according to the figures of the organizing committee, which is generally higher than the figures released by the police), it was the largest commemoration event of June 4th in the world. (2015 data picture) See also Accident on Reutlinger Strasse Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way old man in tiananmen In 2013, people in Taipei held a candlelight vigil to commemorate June 4th and express their solidarity with Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo in prison. Liu Xiaobo is one of the representatives of the 89 democracy movement, together with Zhou Duo, Gao Xin, and Hou Dejian, he is called the “Four Gentlemen of Tiananmen”. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way looking at taipei In 2019, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of June 4th, Taipei held special commemorative activities. Previously, an inflatable “tank man” art installation built by Taiwanese artist Shake was placed in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. Pro-democracy activists such as Wang Dan and Zhou Fengsuo, who had personally witnessed June 4th, attended the event. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way The three places on both sides of the strait become the only one The scale and history of Taiwan’s June 4th commemoration activities are far less than those in Hong Kong, but they have begun to receive more attention in recent years. In 2020, despite the impact of the epidemic, more than 3,000 people attended the candlelight memorial service in Taipei. Since both Hong Kong and Macau banned June 4 gatherings this year on the grounds of epidemic prevention, Taiwan became the only place on both sides of the Taiwan Strait where June 4 could be commemorated. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way June Fourth Memorial Hall The Hong Kong June 4th Memorial Museum was temporarily located in Kowloon in 2012, and then moved to City University and Tsim Sha Tsui successively. It encountered repeated setbacks in the process of finding a new site and was forced to close several times. In 2018, the Stake Association purchased real estate in Mong Kok as a new location, and reopened in April 2019. After being closed for renovation in April 2021, it reopened at the end of May, but was closed again a few days later by the authorities on the grounds of “incomplete license”. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way Pillar of Remembrance On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of June 4th in 2019, university students in Hong Kong cleaned the work “Pillar of Remembrance” by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt. It has been exhibited on tour in various universities in Hong Kong, and now stands on the podium of the Haking Wong Building of the University of Hong Kong. Traditionally, the stake will send people to wash the sculpture every year on the eve of June 4th. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way Remembrance under the epidemic In 2020 under the new crown epidemic, due to the epidemic prevention order, the authorities did not approve the June 4 rally in Victoria Park for the first time in 31 years. But tens of thousands of Hong Kong people still came to Victoria Park to light candles and observe silence. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way banned again In 2021, the Hong Kong authorities once again banned the June Fourth Memorial Gala. After the Hong Kong National Security Law came into effect a year ago, the freedom of speech and assembly in Hong Kong society has been further squeezed. At the same time, non-governmental June 4th commemorative activities in Macau were banned for the second consecutive year.

