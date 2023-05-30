Jungfernstieg conversion: Hamburg invests 13.4 million euros | > – News

Status: 05/30/2023 8:36 p.m Hamburg intends to invest around 13.4 million euros in the final conversion of Jungfernstieg. This was announced by Transport Senator Anjes Tjarks (Greens) and Urban Development Senator Karen Pein (SPD) on Tuesday after a Senate session.

The money will be used to create an additional row of trees on the Alster side and numerous new seating options. In addition, the boulevard is to be made even greener with additional plants. In addition, new traffic routing at the Neuer Jungfernstieg and Ballindamm intersections is intended to prevent wrong-way drivers from turning onto Jungfernstieg or from there onto Grosse Bleichen.

Final conversion early 2024

Jungfernstieg has been closed to motorized private transport since 2020. A green center island was erected as a temporary solution. Significantly narrower lanes should make it easier for pedestrians to cross in the future. According to the information, the final conversion is planned for the beginning of next year.

Tjarks: “We increase the quality of stay”

With the Jungfernstieg, one of Hamburg’s best-known business cards is entering the final renovation phase, said Pein. It is one of the central key projects in the further development of the city center. “The goal is a well-connected network of strolling areas that connect the attractive squares and water bodies.”

“It should just be a lot of fun to spend time here and enjoy Hamburg,” said Tjarks. “We are increasing the quality of stay on the Binnenalster and we are increasing the space for strolling.” The second conversion step takes place after intensive participation by the people of Hamburg. “This design will make our parlor even more attractive and at the same time significantly reduce conflicts on the road.”

Different points of criticism from the left and the CDU

The “parlor” is much larger than 500 meters Jungfernstieg, criticized Heike Sudmann (Linke). The Senate must do more, because where “if not in the city center can it prove that private car traffic is almost entirely unnecessary,” says Sudmann.

Richard Seelmaecker (CDU) also sees only an “immature small-small”. You have to at least think about the neighboring streets in the concept. In addition, the Senate must provide more public toilets and drinking water dispensers on Jungfernstieg, Seelmaecker demanded.