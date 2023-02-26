Five matches have been played by the team led by Arturo Reyeswhere it has not been enough to hire Juanfer Quintero to hide that he has had a bad start to 2023. Junior from Barranquilla They have only achieved three points out of 15 possible, the product of three draws, of which two have been at home.

Although the bet of the Char was to give more prominence to the Barranquilleros in the team, there is still no clear idea of ​​the game and one of those mentioned has been Arturo ReyesJunior coach and who has not been able to find the necessary scheme to achieve the first victory in the BetPlay League.

Now the technician Junior from Barranquilla You will have to find the right formula to replace one of your key pieces in the team. The defense would have a key loss and there is another problem, the transfer market closed on February 24 and the club from Barranquilla would have to wait to hire a free player to solve his absence.

It’s about the central defender Danny Roseroplayer who has been with him Junior from Barranquilla for several seasons and that at this time, he would have everything arranged to reach the MLSafter speculation about his departure and that at this time they would be closer to being confirmed.

The information was presented by the journalist Isaac Barrios on his Twitter account, where he revealed the details of why the player was removed from the squad for this Saturday’s game against Equity.

“The central defender Dany Rosero is not still in Junior. The player has everything on track to go play in the MLS. That is why he was removed from the call before La Equidad ”wrote Barrios, in a trill prior to the match that was played at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla,

Danny Rosero’s numbers in the Barranquilla Junior



His arrival in Colombian soccer came with patriotsAfter beginning his career with Sarandi Arsenal in Argentina, after a season with the Boyacá team, the Deportivo Cali took over their services for three consecutive years and then would be the Junior from Barranquilla the one who would count on him for three years.

He played 121 games, in which he scored six goals, assisted his teammates four times, was shown 32 yellow cards, only had one expulsion for a double yellow card and played a total of 9,847 minutes with the ‘shark’ team.