Junior fan died after being run over while celebrating and broadcast his accident live

News

by admin
A few days have already passed after winning the Junior de Barranquilla title, after beating Independiente Medellín from the penalty shootout. The number 10 star arrived on the shield of the ‘Tiburón’ team and the celebrations in much of the Colombian coast did not wait; However, the euphoria caused acts of recklessness and accidents to occur in some territories that claimed the lives of some fans.

This is the case of Nicolás Ferrer Morales, who unfortunately died after being run over by a tractor-trailer in the middle of the celebration caravan. The 26-year-old was in the vehicle while recording what was happening live; However, due to carelessness, it can be seen that he manages to fall from the car, an accident that would finally end his life.

The event occurred in the Simón Bolívar neighborhood of the city of Barranquilla, the city authorities are carrying out the relevant investigations, having as the only evidence at the time, the video recorded by Nicolás himself. The Police reported that during these celebrations a total of 35 summonses were made for violating the Code, 28 traffic fines were issued and nine people were detained.

Regarding the driver of the tractor-trailer, it is known that he is being investigated, but he himself claims not to have noticed when the young man fell from the vehicle.

For the moment, the Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla has not commented on this and the other cases of intolerance that occurred in the city. The outgoing president Jaime Pumarejo only announced that they declared a civic day on Thursday, December 14.

Colombia News
Barranquilla

