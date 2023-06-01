Home » Junior officially says goodbye to a great member of his squad
News

Junior officially says goodbye to a great member of his squad

by admin
Junior officially says goodbye to a great member of his squad

The end of an era. He Junior from Barranquilla announced that one of its goalkeepers, the historic Mario Sebastian Viera He will leave the institution due to a common agreement between the club and the player, who in recent games had been strongly resisted by the fans, giving way to Jefferson Martínez, substitute goalkeeper.

The Uruguayan who reached Junior in 2011 after passing through AE Larisa in Greece, had the opportunity to be a three-time champion of the BetPlay League with the Barranquillero team, being one of the most outstanding in his time at the club the capital of the Atlantic.

It may interest you: The date of the match between the Colombia and Iraq team was confirmed

One of the reasons the decision was made was the continuation of Hernan Dario Gomez as the club’s coach, who is betting on giving the quarry a better management, in addition to giving the opportunity to younger players, who begin to give a better face to the new Junior from Barranquilla.

At the age of 40, the Uruguayan player leaves through the front door of the club, where he himself decided to praise in a press release all the achievements and figures that Viera had in the Barranquilla club, a team in which he was a benchmark during all the years of his stay in the roijblanco team.

These were the words of Junior from Barranquilla about Sebastián Viera:

See also  Latest Announcement | No new confirmed cases or asymptomatic infections in Henan Province on September 28 | Henan Province | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

You may also like

The first China Green Computing Power Conference was...

Andrea González Nader will be paired with Fernando...

Pension reform: Parties begin to define their positions

Ecuador loses 3-2 against South Korea and is...

Shakira got tired of bullying her children and...

Juvenile recidivism continues to drop

Child Protection Association: There is a lack of...

They recommend preventive measures before the appearance of...

Land Restitution Unit will promote pending processes in...

EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo: Sale of Treasury Shares on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy