Junior Saavedra a follower who criticized the song of the Band of 5

Hours before launching the song ‘Shoulder strap’, the vocalist of The Band of 5Junior Saavedra, responded to a follower who criticized the style and lyrics of the new musical objective of the Vallenato group.

“Damn this man has a lot of hate in his heart to write this without knowing that one only makes music to provide content to the music fan in general, If it’s vallenato or not, we do it with our hearts, but this man breathes hate for @LaBandaDel5”, Saavedra wrote on his Twitter account.

The singer was referring to a user who described the song ‘Bandolera’ as “a piece of feces”, assuring that in this way they were damaging the essence of vallenato.

“I’m going to take the time to comment on perhaps the biggest crap I’ve heard in the ”vallenato”. What a piece of excrement and above all the lyrics, It literally killed me. How they damage the vallenato, with you Anuel, Ñengo Flow, Jhayco and Brayan”wrote the user on Twitter when insinuating that the Band of 5 was not recording vallenato, but reggaeton, comparing its members with singers of this genre.

The reactions were swift and the followers of the Banda del 5 began to defend the group made up of vocalist Junior Saavedra, accordion player Roberto Kammerer, cashier Marco Peñaranda, bassist Marlon del 5, as he is known by his stage name, and the composer Alberto Kammerer; while others agreed with the Twitter user’s comment.