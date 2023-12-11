Junior won the Metropolitano in the first leg

The long-awaited final between Junior FC and Independiente Medellín completed its first 90 minutes in regulation in a duel loaded with goals.

From very early on, the passion of the ‘Tiburón’ fans gathered to support the team led by Arturo Reyesin what would be the first duel of the grand final of Colombian soccer.

The referee, Andrés Rojas, started a match that promised great emotions for both squads.

In the first time, Carlos Bacca and José Enamorado led the ‘Rojiblancos’ fans to celebration with their goals at minutes 4 and 16. However, the ‘Reds’ responded with the score of José Ortiz at minute 40maintaining the tension in the stadium.

In the second half, the native of Puerto Colombia extended the advantage for Junior. However, under the direction of Alfredo Arias, Independiente Medellín continued its offensive and managed to reduce the gap with a header from Diego Moreno in the small area, sealing the final score of 3-2.

Now, all eyes are focused on the return match that will take place in Medellín. The two squads will define the championship at the Atanasio Girardot stadium this Wednesday December 13 at 8:00 p.m..

It is worth noting that this final represents the third confrontation in the last decade between ‘paisas’ and ‘costeños’ in this crucial instance. Both teams have won a title in these confrontations: the ‘Poderoso de la Montaña’ in the Apertura 2016 (3-1) and the ‘curramba’ team in the Finalización 2018 (5-4).

