JuniorGP™: everyone in Barcelona with a knife between their teeth

In the standings he is ten points behind Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team), third. The Italian is also closely followed by Jacob Roulstone (Aspar Junior Team), who struggled in the last round, in Portimao, and is looking for redemption. In Portugal, success went to his teammate Joel Esteban, who if he were to repeat himself in race 1, in Barcelona, ​​would become the first to score a consecutive one-two as a rookie after Izan Guevara, who had succeeded in 2020.

