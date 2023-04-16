Home » Jupiler pro League/J33 Kévin Denkey scorer, Cercle Brugge victorious
News

by admin
BRUGGE, BELGIUM – APRIL 15 : Denkey Kevin forward of Cercle Brugge celebrates after scoring during the Jupiler Pro League match between Cercle Brugge and STVV on April 15, 2023 in Brugge, BELGIUM, 15/04/2023 ( Photo by Philippe Crochet / Photonews

The 33rd day of the Belgian Jupiler pro League saw Cercle Brugge return to victory. Against Saint Trond, he won 3 goals to 1.

The Bruges circle can breathe a little! After a series of games without a win, the greens finally won a victory on this 33rd day against Saint Trond 3 goals to 1. The Japanese Ayasse Ueda scored the first two goals in the 41st and 45th minutes. Kévin Denkey came into play in the 73rd minute, will score the 3rd goal in the 84th minute on a pass from Ayasse Ueda.

The Togolese thus scores his 9th goal of the season in 31 games and 7 assists. Cercle Bruges is ranked 9th with 47 points.

