The Togolese international defender Loïc Bessilé will be absent from the lawns for a while. He picked up an injury that will keep him out of competition.

The defender of KAS Eupen in the Belgian Pro League, Loïc Bessilé was injured during the 31st day against Anderlecht (defeat 0-1). Holder, he felt a pain in the thigh after contact with an opponent. He was substituted in the 28th minute. According to the analyzes of the doctors of the Belgian club, Loïc will be absent almost a month and will not return until the beginning of May.

KAS Eupen hopes to find its defender as soon as possible, whom it had on loan at Sporting Club Charleroi.