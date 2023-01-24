Home News Jurado: 72 cases of malaria in indigenous communities
Jurado: 72 cases of malaria in indigenous communities

The Commission for the Human Rights of Indigenous Peoples issued a statement denouncing the serious humanitarian and public health crisis that is occurring in several indigenous communities in the municipality of Juradó, Chocó, due to an outbreak of malaria that has affected them since 2021, putting their lives at risk.

Currently, there are 72 cases of malaria reported in the indigenous communities of Jumara Carra, Buenavista, La Victoria, Punto Caimito, Dosbocas and Cedral, belonging to the Resguardo Embera Katío of the municipality of Juradó.

