Jurado: patron saint festivities, rural aqueducts, Christmas lighting and others

On June 9, the Juradó mayor’s office began the process to contract the provision of artistic, cultural, and recreational-recreational services within the framework of the celebration of the traditional festivals of San Roque fe la Frontera 2023, for a value of 250 million pesos.

On June 9, the Juradó mayor’s office began the process to contract with the company Electropacifico SAS ESP the installation of Christmas lighting 2023, worth 150 million pesos.

On June 9, the Juradó mayor’s office began the process to contract with the Empresa de Acueducto Alcantarillado y Aseo de Bahía Solano SAESP for the optimization of the Punta Ardita aqueduct, for a value of 454 million pesos.

On June 9, the Juradó mayor’s office began the process to contract with the company Aguas de Juradó ESP the maintenance and expansion of the aqueduct service infrastructure in the indigenous communities of Patato, Cedral, Dichardy, Teresita and the Guarín corregimiento, for a value of of 306 million pesos.

On July 10, the Juradó mayor’s office began the process to contract the adaptation of the Marine Infantry post, worth 111 million pesos.

On June 30, the Juradó mayor’s office began the process to contract the provision of services for the development of social coexistence activities in all life cycles through a psychosocial team, for a value of 148 million pesos.

