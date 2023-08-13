Juraj Lukáč: Listening to the forest is a wonderful experience Videos | .a week

0
You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.
You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.
We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.
13. august 2023
Why is a fir fallen in a stream important, why are wolves useful, and why does killing bears not solve anything? Juraj Lukáč, head of the conservation group Vlk, knows that when people rest, nature can work hard.
See also Don't miss it! Winter Olympics coins, Winter Olympics banknotes, second appointment from the 11th