Juraj Petrovič: Boris Kollár has nothing to look for in the head of the parliament | Opinions | .a week

the fact that someone throws a child in an argument should not disappear and should be dealt with by the relevant child protection authorities. The credibility of such a person’s claims is also highly questionable. But Boris Kollár himself admitted that he “slapped” her and, moreover, said that he would do it again because he allegedly protected the life of his child.

I don’t know how to protect a child’s life by beating or slapping his mother. But I know that this kind of behavior should always be absolutely unacceptable. All the more so if it is a constitutional official, in this case the speaker of the parliament.

Unfortunately, stereotypes of alpha males who are “cool” when they have many children with many women, strong cars, strong words and occasionally “slap” someone are still alive in Slovakia.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

