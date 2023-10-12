Juraj Petrovič: Divorced opposition – Fico’s joy | Opinions | .a week

richard Sulík is convinced that if Michal Šimečka had offered Peter Pellegrini the prime ministership and the interior minister right from the start, the government of Smer, Hlas and SNS would not have been formed. Or at least Pellegrini would have a big problem explaining why he didn’t accept such an offer.

Well, dear Mr. Sulík, if we leave aside the fact that Pellegrini is able to “explain” anything to his voters and the rest of the country may not be interested in him, the fundamental error in your thinking and that of many others is the naive assumption that Peter Pellegrini ever had a choice between PS and Towards.

