unions are necessary and beneficial in a democratic society. Especially if they work for their members and in discussions with employers and the state work to improve working conditions. However, it will start to look different if unions appropriate rights that do not belong to them, and possibly try to control state policy in some area at the expense of other citizens. This is exactly what we are witnessing in the case of hospital doctors’ unions, who are taking advantage of an extremely incompetent and weak government and trying to extend their influence far beyond the limits of acceptability.

The resignations of hospital doctors, which threatened to paralyze or completely stop hospital health care, were on the edge, if not beyond the edge, of what workers in such a key field could and should afford. Repeating endlessly that they are the patients, they scared the very same patients to death with their statements and put pressure on the government to give in to their demands. There were more demands, but no one was very secretive and no one even pretended that the key demand was not an increase in the salaries of hospital doctors. The other demands looked at least in part like a smoke screen, which was supposed to convince the citizens that, in addition to their own interest in raising salaries, the trade unionists around Petr Visolajský are also interested in the state of the Slovak healthcare system.